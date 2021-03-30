Ames Police Officer Arrested, Suspended After Leading State Patrol on High-Speed, Wrong-Way Chase

AMES, IOWA — The Ames Police Department has suspended officer Jason Eaton from duty following his arrest early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving at dangerously high speeds while traveling the wrong direction on a major highway.

Eaton, 39, is charged with OWI First Offense, Eluding, Failure to Obey a Traffic Sign and two counts of Excessive Speed.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Eaton, the State Patrol was alerted to a driver traveling eastbound from Nevada in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 just before 10:00 pm on Monday. A trooper passed the wrong-way oncoming driver, later identified as Eaton, and clocked him driving 126 miles-per-hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone – all while driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers followed as Eaton made a u-turn on Highway 30 and then merged onto I-35 northbound from Ames. Eaton was clocked driving 131 miles-per-hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone on I-35 before exiting at 190th Street and finally stopping for authorities.

Eaton told a trooper that he’d drank “1-2 beers”. Multiple empty alcohol containers were found in Eaton’s vehicle. He refused field sobriety tests but a sample of his blood was taken after a search warrant was obtained. The results of that blood test haven’t been released.

The Ames Police Department says it is aware of Eaton’s arrest and he has been placed on paid leave “pending the outcome of an internal investigation”.