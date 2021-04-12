Another Loaded Gun Found by TSA Agents at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES, IOWA — For the third time in the first four months of 2020, a loaded gun has been found in a carry-on bag at the Des Moines International Airport.

The gun, a .45 caliber pistol loaded with five bullets, was found by TSA agents on Sunday, April 11th. Des Moines Police were immediately alerted. The gun was confiscated and the traveler was cited.

“Let me say it very simply. Do not bring your gun to an airport security checkpoint,” said John Bright, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Iowa in a news release. Travelers are allowed to pack their guns in checked baggage. No firearms, loaded or unloaded, are allowed to be carried on to commercial flights – even if the gun owner has a permit to carry. The TSA has detailed information on how to travel with a gun online.

This is the third time this year a gun has been found at the TSA checkpoint in Des Moines despite travel remaining down considerably due to the pandemic. Seven guns were confiscated all of last year. In 2018 and 2019 there were 12 weapons confiscated each year.

In February, State Senator Brad Zaun was stopped by TSA agents when a gun was found in a carry-on bag he was attempting to bring on a flight. He says it was an innocent mistake and was not cited.