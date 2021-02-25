Another Trial Delay Granted in Des Moines Triple Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge has further delayed the murder trial of a man accused of killing a mother and her two children in Des Moines back in July of 2019.

Online court records show a judge granted a continuance last week for the murder trial of Marvin Escobar-Orellana. He had been scheduled for trial on March 15th. The trial has now been pushed to April 12th in Polk County.

Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the July 2019 shooting deaths of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, Grecia Alvarado-Flores, and Ever Mejia-Flores. Investigators say he shot the three following an argument with Flores-Rodriguez.

According to investigators, Flores-Rodriguez and her children lived in the basement of a home shared with Escobar-Orellana and his family, who lived on the main floor.

Court documents revealed Escobar-Orellana’s eight-year-old son witnessed the shootings.

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say Escobar-Orellana is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been living in the U.S. under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had been deported from the U.S. twice before. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

This trial delay is at least the fifth in the case due, in part, to COVID-19 restrictions on jury trials.