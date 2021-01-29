AOC to Ted Cruz: ‘You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago … if you want to help you can resign’

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigns on June 23, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Ocasio-Cortez is running for re-election in the 14th congressional district against Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC anchor. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

When U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called Robinhood’s decision to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to smaller investors “unacceptable,” she found an unlikely — and unwelcome — ally.

“We now need to know more about Robinhood’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit,” she said. “As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

In a tweet, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez’s statement.

She responded with harsh words and called for Cruz to resign.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.



Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.



In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Cruz responded by calling for “healing” and “unity,” but Ocasio-Cortez doubled down and refused to give the senator a pass for his support of “known lies” about election fraud before the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6: “His actions deserve accountability.”

“We need healing + unity, but I will not take any responsibility for my actions, nor will I acknowledge the contributions my lies made to the violence or the harm that it caused, nor do I believe anyone should be held accountable. But if you’re mad at that you’re divisive.” – GOP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Despite the claims of voter fraud, state officials have insisted the elections ran smoothly and there was no evidence of fraud or other problems that would change the outcome. The states have certified their results as fair and valid. Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging election results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. Trump’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Five people were killed during the assault on the Capitol — including a Capitol Police officer. The riot included chants of “Hang Mike Pence,” Trump’s Republican vice president who stood by as the president leveled baseless allegations of voter fraud and refused to concede the election, but rejected a plan to claim he had the unilateral power to reject Electoral College votes supporting President-elect Joe Biden. The Constitution makes clear that only Congress has that power.

Garret Miller, a 34-year-old from Richardson, Texas, has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Ocasio-Cortez.

Authorities allege that Miller posted photos and videos on his social media accounts that show him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 storming of the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. They also say he called for violence in online posts, including a tweet that simply read “Assassinate AOC.”

Besides GameStop, Robinhood said trading in stocks such as AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blackberry, Nokia, Express Inc., Koss Corp. and Naked Brand Group would be affected by the new restrictions.