ARL Rescues 58 Cats from Northern Iowa Home

Mitchell County, Iowa — 58 cats and kittens are now in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa after being saved from a home in Mitchell County on Wednesday.

The ARL says the home was filled with cat feces and urine. Nearly all of the 58 cats that were rescued were suffering from respiratory infections from the filthy conditions in the home. The animals all had fleas and ear mites. One kitten that was severely dehydrated and underweight died during the rescue.

The ARL is asking for donations to care for these cats. They will eventually be put up for adoption.