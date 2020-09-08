Athletes pay tribute to Lou Brock

ST. LOUIS- Tributes to the late Cardinals legend Lou Brock continue to pop up. During last night’s NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game, St. Louis native and Celtics player Jayson Tatum wore a special pair of Air Jordan 34 sneakers in Cardinal blue and red. He wrote on the sneaker R.I.P. Lou Brock.

During a press conference after the game, Tatum said, ‘I’m 22, I never got to see him play but I know what he means to that organization and city of St. Louis. I had the Cardinals Jordan 34s I designed on today and unfortunately, he passed away yesterday so I just wanted to shed some light on that for all the people back home.”

You can hear those comments in the video below. They start at 3:08 into the video.

He was one of the main ones setting the example for all the Cardinals who came after him in how to play and how to live. I will forever be grateful for the times I got to listen to Mr Lou tell stories in that smooth voice he had. RIP Mr Lou…we love you and will miss you. — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) September 7, 2020

RIP to a Legend 🖤 pic.twitter.com/593tZlQnAK — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) September 7, 2020

All the love in the world to you and your family Lou .. I cherish every moment our paths crossed ❤️ https://t.co/aOwkDZGUCb — Harrison Bader (@aybaybader) September 7, 2020