Athletes pay tribute to Lou Brock

ST. LOUIS- Tributes to the late Cardinals legend Lou Brock continue to pop up. During last night’s NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game, St. Louis native and Celtics player Jayson Tatum wore a special pair of Air Jordan 34 sneakers in Cardinal blue and red. He wrote on the sneaker R.I.P. Lou Brock.
During a press conference after the game, Tatum said, ‘I’m 22, I never got to see him play but I know what he means to that organization and city of St. Louis. I had the Cardinals Jordan 34s I designed on today and unfortunately, he passed away yesterday so I just wanted to shed some light on that for all the people back home.”
You can hear those comments in the video below. They start at 3:08 into the video.