Authorities identify man killed on highway in eastern Polk County on Tuesday

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man killed when he walked into traffic on Highway 163 on Tuesday morning was also involved in another single-vehicle crash in the area hours earlier.

36-year-old Joshua Haman of Pella was killed around 10:00 am on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 163 and NE 108th Street after he walked into the side of truck carrying a roll-off dumpster. Authorities say the driver tried to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid Haman.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Haman’s 2007 Ford Freestyle was involved in a single vehicle rollover accident near where he was killed earlier on Tuesday morning. Authorities say Haman’s car was westbound on Highway 163 when it hit a ditch and rolled in the 10700 around 5:00 a.m. Authorities investigated the crash scene but couldn’t locate Haman – they now believe he remained in the area.

Witnesses say Haman walked out of tall grass along the highway around 10:00 am and appeared to walk directly into traffic. No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.