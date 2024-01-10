MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby capybara that became a viral sensation for appearing to do Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance has officially been given her forever name – and it’s too cute!

Last week, the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida, shared a video of the 3-month-old capybara seemingly doing the iconic “Thriller” dance which quickly went viral.

Since being posted on the foundation’s Instagram, the video has garnered more than 110 million views and over 7 million likes.

Zoological Wildlife Foundation asked the community what their “little dancing capybara” should be called and they decided to name her “Eve” as she arrived at the foundation on Christmas Eve.

Miami residents and visitors can meet the foundation’s star resident starting this week when she begins encounters.