Bears are in ‘wait-and-see’ mode when it comes to Foles & Trubisky

LAKE FOREST – Having a bye week after a bad performance only increased the chatter about the Bears’ signal caller moving forward in this bizarre 2020 season.

Even before their loss to the Vikings where the offense scored just six points and gained 149 yards, some were calling for the opening week starter to return to the huddle for the rest of the year.

Perhaps Matt Nagy considered that with more time to look at the team’s situation over the last week with his team off the field for 13 days. But there was one thing that was preventing him from announcing a decision early this week.

At the moment, neither one of them are healthy.

Nick Foles continues to deal with a hip injury that won’t land him in Injured Reserve but puts his status for Sunday night’s game against the Packers in the air. The same can be said for Mitchell Trubisky, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury suffered against the Saints in Week 8.

He was back on the field for the team’s light workout on Monday at Halas Hall after the bye week, but the Bears won’t have an official injury report until Wednesday.

“With both these guys, where they’re at with their injuries, that’s what were kinda working through right now to see exactly where they’re at,” said Nagy when asked about a possible quarterback switch. “The good thing for us coming off the bye is it happened over the bye for Nick, and now we’re able to day-by-day see where he’s at.

“We’re going through and just trying to figure out, OK, health wise, where they’re at, and also us, coming through the bye, like I said, us evaluating where we’re at as a team.”

After winning the quarterback competition in training camp, Trubisky started the first two games for the Bears. They were two performances with extremes, with the quarterback throwing three touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a comeback win over the Lions after struggling for the first 45 minutes of the game.

After throwing two touchdowns in the first half against the Giants, Trubisky threw a pair of interceptions in the final 30 minutes as the Bears won 17-13. Another bad start to the game against the Falcons in Week 3 triggered Nagy to go to Foles in the third quarter.

He’d lead the Bears to another comeback win with three touchdown passes late, but that’s been his best performance so far. He’s completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards with ten touchdowns compared to eight interceptions, with the offense failing to get any rhythm going.

Right now the Bears ranked 31st in the league in points and yardage, which is why a quarterback switch has been floated. But due to health, Nagy’s currently in “wait-and-see” mode with the position.

