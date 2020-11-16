Bears center Cody Whitehair returns for a critical pre-bye game vs Vikings

LAKE FOREST – At this point, the Bears can use all the good news they possibly can, and hours before their Monday night contest with Minnesota, they got some.
Their starting center, who has been out since their last Monday night game three weeks ago, is back.
Cody Whitehair, who has been dealing with a calf injury suffered against the Rams while also battling COVID-19, is active for the game against the Vikings. He is expected to handle the snaps tonight as they Bears look to snap a three-game losing streak at Soldier Field.
A second-round pick of the Bears in 2016, Whitehair started his first 71 games with the Bears whether at guard or center. His absence has been part of a miserable few weeks for the line with injuries and positive virus tests, forcing head coach Matt Nagy to put together a patchwork line at times.
Against the Titans, the Bears were down to just two starters and the line.