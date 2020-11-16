Bears center Cody Whitehair returns for a critical pre-bye game vs Vikings

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair (65) in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on September 20, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – At this point, the Bears can use all the good news they possibly can, and hours before their Monday night contest with Minnesota, they got some.

Their starting center, who has been out since their last Monday night game three weeks ago, is back.

We have activated Cody Whitehair from the reserve/COVID-19 list. We have also activated RB Lamar Miller and three others to our roster.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 16, 2020

Cody Whitehair, who has been dealing with a calf injury suffered against the Rams while also battling COVID-19, is active for the game against the Vikings. He is expected to handle the snaps tonight as they Bears look to snap a three-game losing streak at Soldier Field.

A second-round pick of the Bears in 2016, Whitehair started his first 71 games with the Bears whether at guard or center. His absence has been part of a miserable few weeks for the line with injuries and positive virus tests, forcing head coach Matt Nagy to put together a patchwork line at times.

Against the Titans, the Bears were down to just two starters and the line.