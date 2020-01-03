Bears Eddie Jackson becomes highest paid safety in the league after big contract extension

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Bears safety Eddie Jackson and the team agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension, his agency, SportsTrust Advisors announced on Friday. The deal includes $33 million guaranteed with an average of $14.6 million a season. The extension makes the two-time Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro the league’s highest paid safety.

The 2017 fourth round draft pick has certainly exceeded expectations. Jackson finished fourth in the league with six interceptions in 2018 and followed that up with 60 tackles, two interceptions and one sack this past season. His ten interceptions across the past three years ranks fifth among NFL safeties.