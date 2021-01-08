Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson gets another 1st team All-Pro selection

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 06: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball past Romeo Okwara #95 of the Detroit Lions for a five-yard rushing touchdown during the first half at Soldier Field on December 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – At his position, there may be no better players in the National Football League, and once again that’s being recognized.

Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson was once again named a first team NFL All-Pro on Friday, the second-straight year he’s earned the honor with the Bears and the fourth in his career.

Patterson led the league with 1,017 return yards, averaged 29.1 yards per attempt this season for the Bears along with a 104-yard touchdown against the Vikings. That tied the NFL record for most kick returns in history at eight, which is shared by Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

It marked the third-straight year that Patterson has returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack earned second-team honors for the first time his career, previously landing on the first team in 2015, 2016, and his first year in Chicago in 2018.

In his third season with the Bears, Mack has nine sacks with three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries along with an interception.

Along with those honors, Bears kicker Cairo Santos was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for December. He made all of his 12 kicks during the month and set a new team record for most consecutive field goals made at 27.

