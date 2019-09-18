Bears Pineiro has a lot to smile about

(LAKE FOREST, Ill.) — Making a game-winning 53-yard field goal with one second left will get you more than just love from your team and fans. It’ll make you the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Bears’ kicker Eddy Pineiro earned that honor Wednesday based on his performance in Denver last Sunday.

He was 3-for-3 in field goal attempts. In addition to his game-winner he also connected on kicks from 40 and 52 yards out.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” said Pineiro. “Not only for me, just for this whole organization, for Ryan Pace, our GM and our head coach, for everything they’ve been through. I feel like it’s more of a team thing. It’s not just about me making the kick. It was a great hold, it was a great snap. [I] couldn’t have done it without the team.”

Teammates agree it’s high-pressure moments like that, that Piñeiro was made for.

“If he does well, we do good,” said Bears guard Kyle Long. “He craves the pressure and that’s something that Coach Nagy has talked about for a long time, craving pressure and being in those pressure situations. We’ve been there before, how do we deliver?”

“Not only was it a huge kick, but it’s pretty good for him and his confidence, I’m sure,” said tight end Adam Shaheen.

“Eddy Money. He had a pinata, [the] birthday boy. I’m just happy for him getting all this stuff right now,” said linebacker Danny Trevathan.

With the Bears ready to take on the Redskins on Monday night, Piñeiro wouldn’t mind another game-winning opportunity.

“That would be nice. Hopefully. That would be pretty cool.”

Piñeiro’s rise to stardom couldn’t have come at a better time. As the son of immigrants from Cuba and Nicaragua, he’s celebrating Hispanic heritage month with a bit more pride.

“I’m the first NFL player from Nicaragua. It’s a priviledge for my mom on my mom’s side. My dad’s Cuban as well, so I mean it’s a pretty cool feeling.”