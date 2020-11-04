Bears QB Mitch Trubisky injured shoulder on lone play Sunday: report

by: Rick Tarsitano

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Mitchell Trubisky only played one down Sunday against the Saints, but it appears to be a costly one.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Trubisky hurt his shoulder running the Wildcat when he was tackled on a read option run during his lone snap of the game.

Garafolo is reporting it’s Trubisky’s right shoulder, which is being evaluated and there is concern that there are potentially “significant structural issues.”

Some Bears fans were calling for head coach Matt Nagy to go back to Trubisky given the way Nick Foles has been playing, but that may not be an option anymore.

