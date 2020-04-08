1  of  3
Breaking News
Arconic idles facilities, implements salary reductions and layoffs One shot dead during police pursuit Late night shooting leaves one wounded
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ news conference Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

UPDATE: Sen. Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

EARLIER UPDATE: Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday during an all staff conference call announced that he is suspending his campaign for president.

Sanders will address supporters during a livestream at 10:45 a.m. CT. The remarks can be seen at live.berniesanders.com.

— Staff and wire reports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage

Don't Miss