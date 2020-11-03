Biden sweeps traditional Dixville Notch opener

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, a ballot box is set for residents in Dixville Notch, N.H., to vote at midnight. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

Dixville Notch, a New Hampshire community near the Canadian border that votes for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day, has cast its ballots, marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the town’s five votes.

Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. But that’s no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also hard to observe the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which started in November 1960.

“Sixty years — and unfortunately, we can’t celebrate it,” he said.

JUST IN: presidential results from Dixville Notch, NH



Biden – 5

Trump – 0

Jorgenson – 0

Hawkins – 0



2016: Clinton 4, Trump 2, Johnson 1, Romney 1 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 3, 2020

