Blackstone dairy farm forced to dump milk due to decreased demand during pandemic

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — A Blackstone dairy farm is facing a new reality during the COVID-19 pandemic — having to dump their milk.

“It broke my heart,” Hugh says. “…to know how much work goes into getting that milk into the milk tanks.”

The family has had to dump milk once and could have that happen again soon as the pandemic continues.

The Jones family, who has owned Richlands farm since the 1700s, is facing a budget shortfall. Hugh Jones, a farmer on the property, said the family could stand to lose $10,000 each month from the lack of demand from restaurants and schools.

Since the demand for restaurants and schools is down — processing plants are not pasteurizing as much milk. Now — forcing the Richlands farm and others around the country to possibly dump their future products.

“To know how much of an economic loss that is — is heartbreaking to see that,” Hugh said.

There are two reasons they will dump: First, there is a lack of demand. Second, it is illegal to sell unprocessed milk at the plants, which are not processing enough to match the decreased demand.

Brittany Jones, who holds a master’s in biology and cares for the cows’ health, said this is a tough time for the family — but it’s who they’ve got.

“We succeed together, or we fail together,” Brittany said. “That’s just what it is.”

The family not only owns the farm but a creamery right next door.

The creamery is a direct source of income for the family — which uses the milk produced at the farm. Since the milk demand is down, the income is not coming in.

“We’ve cut out everything that wasn’t essential for so long,” said T.R. Jones. “It’s just the conversation has gone what else can we do? There’s really not a whole lot that we can do different.”

The family sells their products at ten Food Lion locations in the greater Richmond-area.

To find more locations, click here: http://www.richlandscreamery.com/the-creamery/where-to-get-our-products/

