DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Des Moines River on Saturday.

Officers responded to the Des Moines River at the Euclid Avenue bridge around 1:30 p.m. to investigative a report of a body in the river.

Officers located the body in the water and called in the Des Moines Fire Department Water Emergency Team to recover it.

Detectives are now trying to identify the person and determine the cause of death.