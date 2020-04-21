1  of  2
VIDEO: Central pastor Tony Spell put in handcuffs, taken into custody

by: Tyler Waggenspack

CENTRAL, La (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Pastor Tony Spell was arrested by Central Police on Tuesday morning shortly before he was scheduled to hold a press conference before turning himself in.

A warrant was issued for Spell’s arrest after investigators say a Sunday incident involving a protester was caught on camera.

Tony Spell’s mugshot. Courtesy: EBRSO

Supporters of Spell gathered at East Baton Rogue Parish Prison to rally in support of the pastor.

Spell was already facing six misdemeanors after he hosted church services for several hundred parishioners, disobeying Governor John Bel Edward’s “stay at home” orders which were issued to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

