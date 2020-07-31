Brewers-Cardinals game officially postponed due to two positive COVID-19 tests

(WFRV) — Major League Baseball has postponed the Brewers home opener at Miller Park due to positive COVID-19 tests by St. Louis Cardinals players.

The official announcement comes after reports surfaced early Friday that the game would be postponed due to positive tests among players.

No Brewers have tested positive, according to MLB’s statement.

Despite Friday’s postponement, Saturday’s game remains scheduled for a 6:10 p.m. CT first pitch at Miller Park. The teams will play a traditional nine-inning doubleheader on Sunday.

Major League Baseball’s statement:

“Today’s scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:10 p.m. (CT). The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Saturday’s game between the Clubs will remain as scheduled for 6:10 p.m. (CT). Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”