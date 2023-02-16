(NEXSTAR) – Bruce Willis’ family released a statement Thursday revealing that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive disease that has no cure.

FTD symptoms often arise in patients between the ages of 40 and 65, but can also affect young adults and older people, according to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Nearly a year after Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.”

Primary progressive aphasia, one of the most common types of FTD, can affect the ability to speak (progressive nonfluent aphasia) as well as the ability to use and understand language (semantic dementia). Another common type of FTD, the frontal variant, affects behavior and personality.

“Some people with frontotemporal dementia have dramatic changes in their personalities and become socially inappropriate, impulsive or emotionally indifferent, while others lose the ability to use language properly,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Last March, Willis’ family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities.

In Thursday’s statement, his family said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement read. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement was posted on the website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“Our hearts are with Bruce Willis and his family, as is our gratitude for his family’s decision to bravely share Bruce’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia,” the Alzheimer’s Association said in a statement.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, FTD affects women and men in equal numbers. While there is no cure, treatments include antidepressants, antipsychotic medicine, behavior modification and speech therapy.

Over a four-decade career, Willis’ movies earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. While beloved for hits like “Die Hard” and “The Sixth Sense,” the prolific actor had in recent years primarily featured in direct-to-video thrillers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.