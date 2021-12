Burger King’s Whopper is turning 64 years old.

The fast food giant is celebrating by cutting the price of its signature burger.

It started selling for 37 cents Friday, and the deal continues through Saturday.

There is a catch — you have to be a BK Royal Perks member to get it.

You can do that by going here to register.

Introduced in 1957 by cofounder Jim McLamore, the sandwich originally sold for 37 cents.