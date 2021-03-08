Burger King tweets, ‘Women belong in the kitchen’ on International Women’s Day

UNITED KINGDOM (WFLA) — Burger King’s United Kingdom Twitter account took a major public relations risk in an attempt to raise awareness for International Women’s Day.

The burger brand tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen” Monday morning. It’s a jarring statement made by a verified brand on Twitter, and it swiftly gained a lot of eyeballs and reactions worldwide.

You have to click on the tweet to see Burger King’s true intentions. Opening up the tweet reveals a chain of messages sent out at once by the account, clarifying their statement.

“If they want to, of course,” it says. “Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD”

Burger King says it’s launching a new scholarship program which aims to help female Burger King employees “pursue their culinary dreams.”

Not a bad message to send on International Women’s Day. But Twitter users were quick to criticize the method in which the brand went about it.

Here are some of those replies:

This is why using sexist remarks as bait is a dumb, dumb idea. The majority of people aren't seeing your positive reply. They're just seeing a sexist comment made by a brand account. — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) March 8, 2021

Proof this could have even fit in one tweet



Please don't use sexism as clickbait. The men in my mentions proves the damage you're causing by doing this. pic.twitter.com/G0VKGgiZQp — Becca (@BeccaBeckery) March 8, 2021

Shameful Burger King absolutely bang out of order. On Women's Day no less! — Dell 💦 #BruceOut (@agbnufc_) March 8, 2021

You lost 90% of your customers already. This tweet ain’t nice for engagement. DELETE — Mrs .A ❣️✨ (@hawtsylenda_A) March 8, 2021

I won’t be eating at your store again thanks — ChildishTalksHipHop🐻 (@childish_santan) March 8, 2021

“It was our intention to undermine an outdated stereotype about women and reclaim the terminology, in order to highlight a big problem in the restaurant industry – that women occupy only 20 percent of chef positions in UK restaurants today, which we believe is offensive. “We have teamed up with culinary schools to create a scholarship programme for our female team members to help them achieve their career aspirations.” a spokesperson for Burger King told HuffPost UK.