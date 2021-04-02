Cancer Treatment Centers of America to close Tulsa hospital June 1; CTCA patients from Joplin region have eight weeks to determine care

Tulsa, Okla. — The well-recognized Cancer Treatment Centers of America location in Tulsa is closing their doors after more than 30 years according to a media release Wednesday.

“CTCA has been proud to serve the community and cancer patients from our location in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the past 30 years,” stated Dana Haynie, President of CTCA Tulsa.

When CTCA first opened in Tulsa in 1990 they were located at CityPlex Towers, which were constructed by Oral Roberts as part of the City of Faith Hospital.

In 2005 they moved into the brand new, 195,000-square-foot hospital touting themselves as Oklahoma’s only major hospital completely focused on treating cancer.

Haynie continues, “Our top priorities during this transition will be to provide a seamless transition of our patients’ care and ensure our 400 employees are provided with resources and support as they navigate this difficult time as well.”

The status of other CTCA locations across the country is unknown. No reason is given for the Tulsa closing.

“CTCA Tulsa will close operations as of June 1, 2021.”

Concerned patients contacted Joplin News First regarding the sudden announcement. CTCA offers information on their website stating to patients: “If you prefer to stay local, we can facilitate a transition of care to another provider you may select. Care teams will be proactively reaching out to currently treating patients to assist with individual care transitions.”

Click here for patients of Tulsa needing transfer information or visit cancercenter.com to see their corporate website.

