Can’t find the Amazon app icon on your phone? That’s because it got a makeover

This file image shows the older version of the Amazon smartphone app for the Amazon online retail company. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The next time you need to search Amazon for dish soap, a mop you can strap to your baby, or a hoodie with a pouch for your cat, the search will begin with a hunt for the app on your phone.

Amazon quietly dumped the shopping cart smartphone icon you are used to clicking in favor of a new logo resembling the many, many packages left on front porches over the years.

The cardboard box look removes the actual Amazon name from the icon, leaving users to search for the smiling arrow logo the company has used on packaging for years.

The new Amazon iOS icon is dope 🔥🔥🔥. I Love it! pic.twitter.com/qgTEkufSgL — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 2, 2021

As CNN Business reports, an earlier version of the new icon rolled out in Europe earlier this year but drew some extremely undesirable associations.

Amazon quietly changes its app icon to get rid of ‘Hitler’s mustache’. Left: old icon, right: new icon. pic.twitter.com/iMPfzfFDDI — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 2, 2021

The company updated the look for the U.S. rollout this week and hopes the appearance of peeled packaging tape builds excitement for your next purchase.

“We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy,” a company spokesperson told CNN.