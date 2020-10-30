Cardinal Nation happy for Tony La Russa’s new gig

ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals skipper Tony La Russa is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox. La Russa and World Series wins are no strangers here in St. Louis.

Cardinals broadcaster Mike Claiborne, a La Russa friend, believes the Hall-of-Famer will do well in Chicago.

“He’s got a good team to work with; some good young talent. They need a little leadership,” he said.

The White Sox and Cardinals are expected to meet in interleague play next season.

“Everybody wanted to see Tony do well,” Claiborne said. “And I want to see him do well, except when he plays the Cardinals.”

Claiborne said he texted Tony and congratulated him. Tony replied: “It should be fun.”

At Ballpark Village, there was well-wishes from fans.

“He’s a good guy,” said Armando Sierra. “He’s done good for baseball and for him to get another chance, why not?”

La Russa, 76, managed the Cardinals from 1996 to 2011.

“You’re never too old; you’re never too old,” Sierra said. “That’s just a number.”

Down the street at the Midwestern, more well wishes from Cardinal supporters who believe La Russa will get a warm welcome when the White Sox play at Busch Stadium.

“Probably get the reaction that (David) Freese got when he came back; everybody cheered for him,” said Cardinals fan John Pizzitola.

Claiborne added: “Warm would be an understatement. It will be seismic for sure.”