Caribbean Robocalls: Tips for Dealing with Recent Flood of Potential Scam Calls

DES MOINES, IOWA — Jingle bells aren’t the only thing ringing in Iowa right now. Iowans are reporting a flood of robocalls coming from the Caribbean at all hours of the night.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says it is aware of the calls, but say there is very little that they can do locally with the calls originating overseas.

If you do get a call you think is suspicious, Lynn Hicks with the Iowa Attorney General’s office has simple advice on how to deal with it: Don’t answer, Don’t Call Back and Don’t Confirm Anything.

Hicks says the Attorney General’s office is working with Congress and with phone companies on long term solutions to the problem. In the meantime, Hicks recommends reporting scam calls to the FCC or the FTC.