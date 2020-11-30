Carjacking victim shoots and kills 14-year-old suspect

ST. LOUIS – A man shot and killed a 14-year-old boy who was tyring to carjack him yesterday at Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

Police identified the 14-year-old as Damaurio Thomas. He died hours later from his injuries.

Police say during the robbery, the 53-year-old carjacking victim shot the armed juvenile.

St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct found the boy attempting to run from the scene. He was taken to a hospital.

The 53-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. He is cooperating with the investigation.

The initial shooting happened at 3:47 a.m. Police said the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital hours later.

The weapons from both parties have been recovered. Police are still looking for the boy’s accomplice.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.