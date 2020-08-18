Caught on Camera: Watch mountain lion relax near Colorado waterfall

EVERGREEN (KDVR) — An incredible scene was filmed on a trail camera Monday afternoon in Evergreen, Colorado.

A mountain lion was captured on camera grabbing a drink from a waterfall near Evergreen Meadows, according to Mike Moss, who shared the video.

“Amazing, looks like a painting at 1st glance,” Facebook user Nancy Lockhart said in response to the clip.

While the image may look stunning, you wouldn’t want to get too close. Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges people to follow these simple precautions to keep mountain lions away from your property: