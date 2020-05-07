CDC advice on reopening buried by Trump administration

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators and meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those public places include mass transit, day care centers, restaurants and bars.

The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was supposed to be published last Friday.

A CDC employee tells The Associated Press that agency officials were told the report “would never see the light of day.”

The administration has been closely controlling the CDC’s release of information during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see the full report obtained by The Associated Press by clicking here.

Traditionally, it’s been the CDC’s role to give the public and local officials guidance and science-based information during public health crises. During this one, however, the CDC has not had a regular, pandemic-related news briefing in nearly two months. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has been a member of the White House coronavirus task force, but largely absent from public appearances.

The dearth of real-time, public information from the nation’s experts has struck many current and former government health officials as dangerous.

“CDC has always been the public health agency Americans turn to in a time of crisis,” said Dr. Howard Koh, a Harvard professor and former health official in the Obama administration during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009. “The standard in a crisis is to turn to them for the latest data and latest guidance and the latest press briefing. That has not occurred, and everyone sees that.”