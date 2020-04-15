Chattanooga family sees outpouring of support after father, son hospitalized in tornado

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The community is stepping up in a big way as one young boy and his father in Chattanooga continue to fight for their lives.

Four-year-old Grayson Meadows and his father Mikey were taken to the hospital after the tornado ripped through their Hamilton County home Sunday.

A family friend created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of their medical bills. In less than a day, the GoFundMepage exceeded its original goal of $5,000 and a second goal of $50,000. The initiative’s goal has now been set at $100,000.

“As far as an update on Grayson and Mikey…just keep praying PLEASE!!! Grayson hasn’t changed much. He hasn’t improved, but the good news is he hasn’t digressed either. They were not able to take him off the ventilator yet. This little boy has been through a lot of testing lately so he just needs some more time to let his body heal. Mikey is moving his body a little bit here and there, but only on his left side. He isn’t understanding any speech right now either but it’s still really early. The doctors said he might need facial reconstructive surgery as well. So please just continue to support them through this traumatic time. They are fighting for their lives due to this tornado. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and hearts” GoFundMe organizer Cara Stanco

Click here to view the GoFundMe.