Chicago Bears draw energy, confidence from win over the Lions

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears talks with teammates prior to a snap during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears are still riding their high of breaking a four-game losing streak and it shows.

“I think a lot of us, including Mitch (Trubisky) feel a lot better, and the confidence definitely certainly gets higher,” said Matt Nagy at his Wednesday press conference.

“It just confirms to me that as long as we stick together, work hard, that we can overcome anything,” said Trubisky. “We’ve just got to take it one week at a time, one game at a time.”

If there’s anybody whose confidence the team needed back the most, it’s Trubisky’s. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 173 yards with three touchdown passes in their win over the Lions.

“I felt like I made good decisions, stood in the pocket, moved around a little bit when I needed to,” said Trubisky. It was nice to go out there and do my job but we’ve still got some stuff we’ve got to clean up, and I’d like to see the offense continue to evolve and get better this week, but I felt like I put my team in a good spot and I feel pretty good about that.”

One thing we’ve noticed when the Bears offense does find success, they’re using an uptempo style. It’s one the team prefers because they say there’s not as much thinking involved and they’re able to play faster.

“The plays are a little bit simpler,” said Trubisky. “We don’t have as much motions. The defense is usually a little more vanilla. They don’t usually bring as exotic of looks. We just go out there. We’re playing fast. Everybody’s in their spot. Everybody knows their job.”

“For us (it helps) just being able to line up and go…not having too much on our plate,” said receiver Allen Robinson.

It’s looking more like the Bears’ offense is finding a rhythm Trubisky can thrive in. Coming off a 131.0 passer rating game he credits the trust he’s been able to build with his teammates.

“I definitely believe in my receivers that anytime it’s a 50/50 ball that if I throw it up and put it in a good spot that they’ll come down with it. I feel very comfortable with all our guys.”