Child found locked in hot room dies; mother facing murder charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Nevada after being locked inside a hot bedroom, and her mother has been charged with murder.

Sources told KLAS that police found the child and her 2-year-old sister locked inside a hot bedroom with no air conditioning. The youngest was rescued and taken by Child Protective Services.

Their mother, Kemaya Darshay Taylor, 23, was arrested and faces a murder charge, along with two counts of felony child abuse.

Metro Police say the call came in after 7 p.m. Monday. The incident happened at a home in the Silverado Ranch area.

Sources told KLAS the mother was outside throwing rocks at cars and acting erratically.

The high in the neighborhood Monday was 107 degrees.

Metro’s Abuse and Neglect team is investigating, and the cause of death for the 5-year-old is still under investigation.