Cloris Leachman, Legendary Actress and Iowa Native, Dead at 94

Actress Cloris Leachman arrives at the FOX All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on January 8, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, IOWA — Cloris Leachman, who went from the halls of Roosevelt High School to a legendary acting career in Hollywood, has died at the age of 94.

Variety announced Leachman’s passing on Wednesday afternoon. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa in 1926. After graduating from Northwestern University she competed in the 1946 Miss America pageant before launching her acting career.

The highlight of that career came in 1971 when Leachman won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show.” Leachman was better known from her decades of work on television. She was nominated for more than 20 Emmys in her lifetime, winning a record eight times (a record since tied by Julia-Louis Dreyfuss).

She is survived by three sons and a daughter. She was preceded in death by her son Bryan in 1986.