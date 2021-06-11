‘This one’s on us’: Coca-Cola wants to pay you to eat out

Coke wants to get customers back into eateries as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease. To do that, the company is rolling out the ‘This Coke’s on us’ iniaitive.

The goal is to help restaurants recover the shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

Coke will pay you a free Coke’s worth of dining. It’s actually a $2.50 Mastercard mobile wallet credit that can be used at any place that accepts card payments.

You can go to https://us.coca-cola.com/summer to sign up. The credit is good from June 17th to the 20th.