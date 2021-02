DALLAS – Cole Kmet survived a rookie season unlike any other with a virtual draft, a shortened training camp and two quarterback changes and the lifelong Bears fan turned tight end will have a Panini trading card to commemorate it all.

Courtesy Panini America

Jarrett Payton went one-on-one with Kmet about why Mitch Trubisky is the “ultimate dude,” how Jimmy Graham’s tutelage helped him reexamine his route running and a whole lot more.