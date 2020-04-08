Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures dies following battle with coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) – Charlotte Figi, the Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures, has died after a battle with coronavirus, according to her family.

On Tuesday night, Charlotte’s family posted on Facebook, “This is Nichole writing to update you for Paige, Greg and Matt. Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever. Thank you so much for all of your love. Please respect their privacy at this time.”

On April 3, Charlotte’s family posted on Facebook that Charlotte was in the hospital.

“Most of the house recovered well from a month of virus but our little Charlotte hasn’t improved. She had a couple days where she seemed to turn the corner but then she took a dive.”

On April 5, a Facebook post said Charlotte was discharged from the hospital.

Charlotte suffered from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome, which caused her to have violent seizures until she started using cannabis oil to treat them.

Dubbed the Charlotte’s Web Medical Hemp Act of 2014, the bill is named after Charlotte. Her parents campaigned nationwide for easier access to medical marijuana after successfully controlling their daughter’s seizures with cannabis oil.