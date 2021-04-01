Community health centers due millions of dollars from Federal Rescue Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Community health centers across the state are celebrating after getting millions of dollars from the federal government.

Community health centers serve people who are on medicare and medicaid, and do not have private health insurance, and most of their budget comes from billing those programs. The pandemic has led to less people coming into these facilities.

The federal payments will make up most of that loss in revenue, with the millions of dollars making up almost a third of most centers budgets.

“When you look at the drop of people that we have seen over the last year, That has led to a drop in revenue,” Heather Burton, CEO of Central Counties Health Centers said. “This will help make up for a lot of that loss.”

Community health centers were hit hard because of their loss of revenue. Some had to close down locations in areas of the state, and make every visit a telehealth visit in certain areas.