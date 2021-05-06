Companies celebrate National Nurses Day with freebies and discounts for healthcare workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of National Nurses Day, some companies are thanking healthcare workers with freebies and discounts.

The recognition runs through May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Those companies include, Chipotle, Dunkin, Jimmy John’s, McAlister’s Deli, Outback Steakhouse, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Staples. Freebies and promotions include: