Comparing the Differences Between COVID-19 Vaccines

DES MOINES, Iowa – In a year’s time, people nationwide now have access to three COVID-19 vaccines. They have all been tested and proven to be safe and effective by the FDA, but there are some differences between them.

When you go to get your COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy or the Polk County Health Department, you don’t get to choose which vaccine you get. Health officials say that’s OK as they all have the same goal.

“They all went through the same process,” Dr. Ken Thorpe, a public health policy specialist at Emory University, said. “They’ve got to be effective. They’ve got to prevent serious illness. They have to have few side effects, and all three of those vaccines have met those metrics.”

The three vaccines include: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The overall efficacy is different for each: Pfizer at 95%, Moderna at 94%, Johnson & Johnson at 66%. The smaller percentage doesn’t automatically mean Johnson & Johnson is the worst one.

Keep in mind the different dosing regimens for each vaccine, Johnson & Johnson is a single dose while the others take two.

There’s also the fact they were studied at different times. Pfizer and Moderna studied their shots earlier than Johnson & Johnson, when variants of the virus hadn’t mutated as much.

When you compare the COVID-19 vaccine numbers to the effectiveness of the flu vaccine, data from the CDC shows the flu vaccine effectiveness was only at 39% in the 2019-2020 season.

Dr. Thorpe said because the flu virus mutates, they make the vaccine in anticipation of the flu season. So far, it’s been a different story for COVID-19.

“The difference here was, we have exactly what the virus was,” Dr. Thorpe explained. “The vaccines were tested against the virus, so we didn’t have to do that sort of guessing game about the strain. We’ve had the virus and everything was tested against SARS-CoV-2.”

Dr. Thorpe said the vaccines to date seem to be equally effective against the variants of COVID-19. Research will be ongoing to see how long the vaccines last and what changes need to be made.

Although the available COVID-19 vaccines work in different ways, the underlying science of attacking the virus is similar in each vaccine.

Dr. Thorpe reiterates it’s not about which one you get, but when you get it.

“We really focus on preventing really bad outcomes, and all three of those vaccines are about the same effectiveness in terms of preventing really serious health outcomes,” Dr. Thorpe explained.

The goal is to get vaccines to people who need them most first to prevent the most serious harm from happening (severe illness and death). That’s why starting Monday, March 15, Polk County Health Department is opening vaccinations to those 64 and younger with underlying health conditions.