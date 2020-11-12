Conspiracy to kill: Gremlin Gang member plotting murder while in jail

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A series of shootings, murders and drug trafficking in Vermilion Parish.

Documents obtained by KLFY show about a dozen members of the gremlin gang are at the center of those crimes.

He’s a 28-year-old man with over a decade old criminal footprint. From facing a murder charge at 16-years-old to trafficking drugs in his 20’s.

Roland Bernard III has a proven history of finding himself in trouble with the law and police say his arrest record is long.

In 2009, he was charged with the killing of 36-year-old Kendrick Plowden. The jury finding him not guilty letting Bernard walk free.

For several years his history went dark. Bernard had no criminal activity in Vermilion Parish.

But in 2014, the charges began to pile up starting in October when he was charged with attempted first degree murder.

But we’ve uncovered that 7-years later the case still hasn’t gone to trial.

During our investigation, we learned Bernard has had 9 different attorneys assigned to his case. Our investigation shows a new attorney has taken over the case every few months, thus preventing him from having to have to stand trial.

During the 6-year span from 2014 until now, Bernard has faced seventeen different charges.

He was one of several arrested in a 2015 sweep to apprehend the most violent of the gremlin gang members and to get them off the streets.

Now the latest charge: conspiracy to commit murder while behind bars.

Bernard has been in jail since late September following his arrest for his involvement in a drive by shooting.

Those charges include attempted first degree murder and just over a month later, Bernard’s father was killed in a shooting.

Our sources tell us the shootings are connected and now Bernard III is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.