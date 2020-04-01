Contractors uncover short tunnel underneath border wall in Arizona

EL PASO, Texas, (Border Report) — Border authorities uncovered a short tunnel underneath the border wall last week near the San Luis Port of Entry in Southwestern Arizona.

Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations responded to a report of a possible sinkhole or tunnel on March 23. .

Photo is of the San Luis, Arizona side of a drug tunnel. (Courtesy CBP)

Agents said border-wall contractors had been moving dirt in the area when they uncovered plywood and boards later determined to be shoring for a possible tunnel. Further excavation exposed an incomplete tunnel about 8 to 12 feet deep.

Agents coordinated officials on the Mexican side to secure any possible entry locations. A cadre of Mexican military personnel found and secured a similar sinkhole about 10 to 12 feet south of the international boundary. on the Mexican side of the fence, approximately 10-12 ft south of the original hole. The Mexican soldiers dug up the sinkhole discovered an 6-to-8-foot aluminum ladder in the hole.

According to a news release, law enforcement on both sides of the fence will continue to monitor and inspect the tunnel.

This is the sixth tunnel discovered in the Yuma Sector area of responsibility.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.