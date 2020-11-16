Coralville Millennial Chosen as Next Senate Democratic Leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly nine years after Zach Wahls, now 29, shared his personal story as a teenager with two moms during a debate over marriage equality in the Iowa Legislature, he will take over as the top leader for Senate Democrats. The move comes at a time when his party is trying to figure out how to rebuild about the 2020 election lessened Democrats’ elected influence across the state.

Watch Wahls’ remarks to the legislature from 2011 here.

“Mr. (Mitt) Romney, my family is just as real as yours,” Wahls later stated as he shared his family’s story during the Democratic National Convention in 2012. Romney, the Republicans’ presidential nominee, opposed marriage equality.

On Sunday, Democrats chose Wahls, a first-term senator from Coralville, as their new leader. State Senator Janet Petersen, a longtime legislator from Johnston, stepped down as leader after three years in the position. Wahls takes over after Democrats failed to make meaningful gains at the Statehouse in the November 3rd election. They currently hold just 18 of the 50 seats in the chamber.

Wahls issued this statement Sunday afternoon: