Coronavirus in Ark.: 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 18 deaths, according to ADH

UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8, 9:03 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 1,000 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 201 people have recovered from the virus.

The total number of deaths due to complications from the coronavirus in the state is 18, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (179) and Jefferson (78) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 14,530 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 13,530 of those tests being negative.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, April 7, 7:05 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 997 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7, 1:30 p.m.)-

There are now 946 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

They also confirmed two new deaths linked to COVID-19 which brings the total to 18 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7, 9:10 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 932 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 142 have recovered from the virus.

Sixteen people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to ADH.

Pulaski County currently has the most cases with 171.

So far, 13,624 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 12,692 of the tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 7:25 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 927 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

139 people have recovered from the virus. There have also been 12,337 test that have come back as negative.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 875 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 9:14 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 854 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 102 people have recovered from the virus.

Sixteen people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

Pulaski County has the most cases in the state, with 162 confirmed cases in the county.

As of Monday morning, 12,824 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 11,970 of those results being negative.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 7:37 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 853 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Sunday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 100 people have recovered, but 16 people had died due to complications from the virus.

Pulaski County currently has the most cases with 161.

According to the website, 11,780 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 10,927 of those tests having a negative result.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 2:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 830 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

They also announced there are two new deaths confirmed bringing the total to 16 in Arkansas.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 9:00 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 819 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update: (Saturday April 4, 2:24 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 743 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

They also announced there are two new deaths confirmed bringing the total to 14 in Arkansas.

Update (Friday April 3, 09:00 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 680 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Friday, April 3, 2:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The total number of cases of COVID-19 has moved up to 704 according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new deaths announced today keeping the total in Arkansas at 12.

Update (Thursday, April 2, 10:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 640 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Thursday, April 2 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now over 640 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 45 have recovered, but 12 have died due to complications from the virus.

Update (Thursday, April 2 8:51 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 625 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 45 have recovered, but 10 have died due to complications from the virus.

Most of the cases are in Pulaski County, which has 113 confirmed cases.

So far, 8,461 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 7,836 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Wednesday, April 1 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 624 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Wednesday, April 1, 1:45 p.m.) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 584 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 42 Arkansans have recovered, but 10 have died due to complications from the virus.

Update (Wednesday, April 1, 9:08 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 566 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 42 Arkansans have recovered, but eight have died due to complications from the virus.

Pulaski County has the most cases with 103 people having the virus.

According to the ADH website, 7,920 Arkansans have been tested for the virus, with 7,354 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, March 31 6:35 p.m.) —

Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 564 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, March 31 2:50 p.m.) — Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 523 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

One new death has been added as well which makes the total 8 deaths in Arkansas. There are also a total of 35 recoveries.

UPDATE: (Monday, March 30 6:40 p.m.) — Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 508 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Monday, March 30 2:15 p.m.) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 473 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH has also confirmed 1 new death which brings the total deaths to 7 in Arkansas

This death was a patient over 65 and the first nursing home death in Arkansas.

Update (Monday, March 30 8:16 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 449 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to an update on ADH’s website, 29 people have recovered, while six Arkansans have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (94), Cleburne (56), Benton (33), Faulkner (30), Jefferson (26) and Garland (26) counties.

As of Monday morning, 3,536 people had been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 3,087 of those tests returning with negative results.

Update: (Sunday, March 29, 1:39 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 426 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday afternoon, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH has reported a new death linked to COVID-19 bringing the total to 6 deaths in Arkansas.

According to the ADH website, 28 people have recovered, but five people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

Update: (Saturday, March 28, 1:42 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 404 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 23 people have recovered, but five people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

Update (Friday, March 27, 12:54 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 381 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 19 people have recovered, but three people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (88), Cleburne (46), Faulkner (27), Benton (23) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,926 people have tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 1,545 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Friday, March 27, 8:44 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 351 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 19 people have recovered, but three people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (83), Cleburne (46), Faulkner (24), Benton (23) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,884 people have tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 1,533 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Thursday, March 26, 5:05 p.m.):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 349 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 335 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 13 have recovered, but two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (83), Cleburne (47), Faulkner (24) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,839 people have been tested in the state, with 1,504 of those being negative.

Update (Thursday, March 26, 8:25 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 310 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 12 people have recovered. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 1,814 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,504 of those tests being negative.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 308 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 12 people have recovered. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 1,777 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,469 of those tests being negative.

Update (March 25, 4:43 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 301 positive cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to an update on the Arkansas Department of Health website around 4:43 p.m., 12 people have recovered from the virus. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (41), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to ADH, 1,752 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,451 tests coming back negative.

Update (March 25, 12:30 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 280 positive cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the update to the website Wednesday afternoon, 11 people had recovered from the virus. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (78), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23), and Jefferson (22) counties.

As far as testing, 1,717 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,437 of those tests coming back negative.

Update (March 25, 9:03 a.m.)–

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 236, according to an update Wednesday morning from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, 10 people had recovered and two died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (65), Cleburne (35) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the website, 1,286 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,050 returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: Tuesday, March 24 – 7:45 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 232 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH as of Tuesday evening.

Update (Tuesday, March 24- 12:59 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), there are 218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the ADH website on 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, 1,165 people have been tested in the state, with 947 of those tests being negative.

ADH reports seven people have recovered, but have not reported a death in the state.

The Faulkner County Coroner’s Office says a 91-year-old man died at Conway Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (64), Cleburne (32), and Jefferson (21) counties.

Update (Tuesday, March 24- 8:35 a.m.) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday, March 24 at 8:35 a.m., according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the Department of Health, seven people have met the recovery requirements.

There have been no deaths related to the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The total of people tested in Arkansas is 1,153, with 947 tests having a negative result.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (63), Cleburne (28), and Jefferson (21) counties.

UPDATE:



LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 201 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 197 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH. While the website does say “0 recoveries”, according to Dr. Smith, the secretary of ADH stated that five people have recovered from the virus.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (61), Cleburne (27) and Jefferson (21).

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 174 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 1,080 people have been tested in Arkansas. Of those tested, 906 came back negative.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (58), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, as of 9:43 a.m. Monday, 81 of the positive test results came from the Arkansas Department of Health Lab, and 84 came from commercial labs.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

In total, 959 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 791 of the tests having negative results.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (54), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:45 p.m. March 22.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 165.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:47 p.m.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 118.

