Countdown to Indy: Indy 500 Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re just days away from the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Join us for another edition of Countdown to Indy with Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic. They’ll be live from the Yard of Bricks to cover Media Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

No fans will be in attendance at this year’s race, but organizers are trying to make the best of it. Many race day traditions will return, including the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana.” Jim Cornelison will perform the song for the fourth straight year.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a pre-race flyover Sunday for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. The flyover will feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Here’s the running order for this year’s race:

Row 1

Marco Andretti, Andretti/Herta/Curb-Agajanian, Honda, 231.068

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 231.051

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Honda, 230.725

Row 2

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.704

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 230.648

James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.870

Row 3

Alex Palou, Coyne/Goh, Honda, 229.676

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Honda, 229.380

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.234

Row 4

Colton Herta, Andretti/Harding/Steinbrenner, Honda, 230.775

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.566

Spencer Pigot, RLL/Citrone/Buhl, Honda, 230.539

Row 5

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.296

Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.254

Patricio O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 230.213

Row 6

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.211

Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 229.961

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 229.955

Row 7

Santino Ferrucci, Coyne/Vasser-Sullivan, Honda, 229.924

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda, 229.861

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 229.760

Row 8

Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 229.701

Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 229.154

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 228.880

Row 9

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 228.836

Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 228.768

James Davison, Coyne/Ware/Byrd/Belardi, Honda, 228.747

Row 10

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 228.373

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 227.758

Max Chilton, Carlin, Chevrolet, 227.303

Row 11