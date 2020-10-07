COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach New High in Iowa; 919 New Cases and 15 More Deaths Reported

IOWA — More Iowans are now hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other time during the pandemic after a spike in new patients admitted yesterday. Meanwhile the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 919 more Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 15 more have died from the virus.

The statistics are taken from the state’s coronavirus tracking website. All increases are based on test results reported on the site between 10:00 a.m Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

There are 444 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus as of 10:00 a.m on Wednesday. That is the highest single-day total for hospitalizations during the pandemic, surpassing the mark of 417 set at the peak of the first wave of the virus in early-May. While the total number of hospitalizations grew by 31 in the yesterday, the number of patients in the ICU (104) and on ventilators (42) remained static.

The state currently has 2,700 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 432 ICU beds and 772 ventilators.

A total of 94,342 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including 919 in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, 73,237 are considered recovered from the virus. 832,909 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 88.7% of them tested negative.

Based on lab results received yesterday, the state’s positive rate for Tuesday 10.2% The state’s average positive rate over the last two weeks is 8.6%.

Sixteen Iowa counties now have an average positive rate above 15% over the last two weeks. That list includes: Sioux, Lyon, Plymouth, Page, Taylor, Delaware, Fremont, O’Brien, Carroll, Osceola, Emmet, Adams, Ida, Guthrie, Harrison and Henry.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 1,414 Iowans, including 15 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died from COVID-19 in Iowa, 723 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 54 outbreaks affecting more than 1,100 individuals at this time.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.