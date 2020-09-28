COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up Again, 611 New Cases Reported in Iowa

IOWA — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is at a four-month high on Monday morning as the state reports 611 news positive tests and the deaths of two more Iowans from the coronavirus.

The numbers come from the state’s coronavirus tracking website. The increases are based on the change in statistics over the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. The reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as the figures may include backdated data that is being newly recorded.

With 611 new positive cases, the total number of Iowans who’ve now tested positive for COVID-19 stands at 86,840. The state considers 66,191 of them to be recovered from the coronavirus. To date, 786,014 Iowans have been tested for the virus; 89% of them were negative.

Fourteen counties in Iowa now have an average positive rate over the last two weeks above 15%. That list of counties includes: Sioux, Lyon, Henry, Osceola, Crawford, Plymouth, Fremont, Delaware, Sac, Dubuque, Palo Alto, Woodbury, O’Brien and Winnebago counties.

Governor Kim Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

There are currently 353 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the highest single day figure since late May. There are currently 96 patients in the ICU and 39 on ventilators. All of those figures are up from the previous day. The state still has 3,100 hospital beds available, as well as 434 ICU beds and 775 ventilators.

The death of two more Iowans reported in the last 24 hours brings the statewide death toll from COVID-19 to 1,317 individuals. Of those who’ve died from the virus, 685 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 50 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in Iowa long term care facilities, affecting more than 1,000 people.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.