COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens At Fort Dodge Prison; Mount Pleasant Inmate Tests Positive

Fort Dodge, Iowa — More than 100 inmates at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a daily release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, 104 inmates at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. 1,210 inmates have been tested. Nine staff members have also tested positive; three of them are listed as ‘recovered.’ None of the inmates are considered ‘recovered.’

The number of positive cases in the prison has grown by the dozens this week. On Monday just 23 positive cases were reported. On Wednesday the number grew to 62. On Friday it sits at 104.

The Department of Corrections is also reporting the first positive COVID-19 case at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility.

The DOC reports that the inmate was taking to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Wednesday when he began feeling ill. He was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday andhat test came back negative. The inmate was then tested again, and again the test came back negative. However the UIHC later reported the second test was in fact positive.

The inmate’s name is not being released. He is described as an older male (age 55-64). He is currently hospitalized in isolation in stable condition.