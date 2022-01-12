COVID-19 testing site in Rolling Meadows among several probed by BBB over complaints

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — Illinois’ Attorney General is warning residents across the state to be cautious when it comes to pop-up COVID-19 testing sites. The warning comes as one of the largest testing companies in the country draws an avalanche of complaints.

Chicago’s Better Business Bureau says a Rolling Meadows pop-up testing site, part of a national chain known as the “Center for Covid Control,” is being investigated.



“They are not responding to complaints at all,” said Steve Bernas, with the Better Business Bureau giving the Rolling Meadows testing site an “F” rating.

after

“Majority of complaints allege that there’s no response after the taking of the test,” Bernas said. “There’s a payment required for expedited services, and they don’t get the expedited response.”

Across Chicago, the Better Business Bureau is examining at least 16 complaints and counting, involving the private company “Center for Covid Control,” under fire nationally following a wave of customer complaints .. with 300 locations across the US, according to the company website.



“Complaints also allege there’s inconclusive results,” Bernas said.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the pop-up sites are not licensed or regulated by any government agency.

Although the Illinois Department of Public Health posts a list of state-sponsored testing sites, officials ask those who visit a non-state-sponsored site to make a phone call and find out when test results will be communicated and who to call with questions or concerns about results. Officials also ask locals to be wary of what type of personal information will the site ask them to provide and does the site charge any out-of-pocket fee?

Chicago’s Ruth Evans was promised results in two days by an independent pop-up site on the 4800 block of N. Western Avenue.

“I haven’t gotten my test results,” said Evans, who adds that she was under the impression that she would get results with 48 hours.

But the operator of five “Center for Covid Control” sites across Chicago defended his company’s work.

“We actually have a crew working throughout the night. I was up, myself, through seven in the morning in the lab,” said Ali Zaidi, who made a point that many Center for Covid Control Operations are independently run.

“Many of these companies have different site owners,” Zaidi said. “I can’t speak for everybody how well they are engaged in the business. I have a health care background.”

