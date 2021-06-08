Crop report shows drought conditions worsening across Iowa

IOWA — The 2021 growing season is off to a very dry start in Iowa, and the lastest USDA crop report from the state underscores that. According to the survey of Iowa farmers released Monday, 39% of the state topsoil is currently short on moisture. That’s up from just 15% reported the week before.

The driest parts of the state continue to be northwest and central Iowa. 51% of the soil in the northwest corner of the state is short on moisture. The drought isn’t the only problem farmers are dealing with. The crop report shows some farmers in northeast Iowa were able to re-plant corn and beans this week after their original crop suffered frost damage in May.

The crops that are in the ground are doing well for now. 96% of the state’s corn crop has emerged and 77% of the plants in the ground are rated good-to-excellent. 86% of soybeans have emerged and 73% of plants are rated good-to-excellent.